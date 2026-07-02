'It's absolutely terrifying': John Carpay warns of Liberals' new attack on free speech

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, John Carpay, President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, discussed the dangers of the Liberals' new Safe Social Media Act (Bill C-34).

The Act was introduced on June 10 of this year, with the Liberal government saying it's intended to improve online safety for children through the regulation of social media and AI chatbots.

Social media platforms would be required to ban anyone under the age of 16 from accessing their platforms through age verification under the new bill. It would also create a Digital Safety Commission of Canada with strong powers to enforce rules, investigate, and fine companies.

Justice Centre President John Carpay joined @RebelNewsOnline on The Ezra Levant Show to warn that the federal government is building a surveillance state in Canada, one bill at a time.



C-22 forces companies to retain Canadians’ metadata for six months (with extensions possible)… https://t.co/Q71rAY1BLE — Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) July 2, 2026

Critics like Carpay say the vague definition of “harmful content” will lead to over-censorship. Skeptics also argue that platforms will remove anything that's even borderline 'harmful' to avoid huge fines, effectively letting government-appointed regulators decide what speech is allowed.

"It's one more building block of the surveillance state, and it's absolutely terrifying," Carpay said. "We are rapidly moving towards a situation where six months from now, or perhaps 12 months, 24 months, 36 months, but coming up soon, we're moving towards a Communist China, social credit type system, where the government has access to where you are, who you communicate with, and what you do, and your purchases, and your movements," he continued.

The bill is still in its early stages and must go through second reading, committee hearings, and votes in both the House and Senate before becoming law.