'It's absolutely terrifying': John Carpay warns of Liberals' new attack on free speech
Critics say the Safe Social Media Act will lead to widespread online censorship through vague “harmful content” rules.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, John Carpay, President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, discussed the dangers of the Liberals' new Safe Social Media Act (Bill C-34).
The Act was introduced on June 10 of this year, with the Liberal government saying it's intended to improve online safety for children through the regulation of social media and AI chatbots.
Social media platforms would be required to ban anyone under the age of 16 from accessing their platforms through age verification under the new bill. It would also create a Digital Safety Commission of Canada with strong powers to enforce rules, investigate, and fine companies.
Justice Centre President John Carpay joined @RebelNewsOnline on The Ezra Levant Show to warn that the federal government is building a surveillance state in Canada, one bill at a time.— Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) July 2, 2026
C-22 forces companies to retain Canadians’ metadata for six months (with extensions possible)… https://t.co/Q71rAY1BLE
Critics like Carpay say the vague definition of “harmful content” will lead to over-censorship. Skeptics also argue that platforms will remove anything that's even borderline 'harmful' to avoid huge fines, effectively letting government-appointed regulators decide what speech is allowed.
"It's one more building block of the surveillance state, and it's absolutely terrifying," Carpay said. "We are rapidly moving towards a situation where six months from now, or perhaps 12 months, 24 months, 36 months, but coming up soon, we're moving towards a Communist China, social credit type system, where the government has access to where you are, who you communicate with, and what you do, and your purchases, and your movements," he continued.
The bill is still in its early stages and must go through second reading, committee hearings, and votes in both the House and Senate before becoming law.
RebelNews+ Clips
RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.
Subscribe now to get the full experience!https://rebelnewsplus.com/
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-07-02 17:09:50 -0400 FlagTo paraphrase something Junior Trudeau once said, “The government will do all the thinking so that you don’t have to.”