'It's an act of showing domination': Alexa Lavoie on mass Islamic street prayers in Montreal

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie joined the show to discuss her reporting on the continuation of Islamic street prayers in Montreal, Quebec.

Footage captured by Alexa on Sunday shows anti-Israel protesters calling for jihad and blocking a street in Montreal's downtown core.

The protesters — reportedly from the group 'Montreal4Palestine' — were able to impede traffic and engage in mass prayers despite a recent bill being passed that bans group public prayers in Quebec.

💥 ISLAMIC STREET PRAYERS:

Despite Quebec’s new Bill 9 prohibiting street prayers, @mtl4palestine blocked a street in Montreal to stage a prayer gathering.

They did not prostrate themselves, but instead prayed while standing.

During the event, speakers called for JIHAD,… pic.twitter.com/BLSh8SCLge — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 6, 2026

"It's not an act of faith, it's an act of showing domination, conquest, and it's a political act. We're seeing it, and I see them almost every week doing this after they finish their protests," Alexa explained.

"It's every Sunday, and sometimes even in front of the Notre-Dame Basilica, sometimes they are blocking streets, and sometimes it's even in front of really important monuments like the cenotaph," she said.

Alexa also commented on the lack of mainstream media coverage of the mass Islamic public prayer on the streets of Montreal.

"No mainstream media showed up. I was with Natasha, another independent that was there covering what was happening ... and I'm not really surprised in a way because since two years and a half, there were only a few papers on the street prayers, and they were always favourable, they were always nice with the street prayers," she said.

Critics are left questioning whether law enforcement will actually end up enforcing the newly adopted restrictions on unauthorized public religious gatherings at all.