'It's deleterious to Canadian citizens': Ezra Levant debates Christina Santini on temporary foreign workers

On Friday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by CFIB National Affairs Director Christina Santini to discuss the Temporary Foreign Workers Program (TFWP) and the recent trend of Canadian job losses.

Ezra argued that the TFWP, which used to bolster the Canadian economy by boosting the availability of short-term labourers, has exceeded its intended use, flooding the workforce with foreign workers who compete with local applicants for entry-level jobs.

“The program has changed, and now there really is no job that a temporary foreign worker cannot have in this country, so it appears,” said Ezra. “The number of temporary foreign workers has skyrocketed, and I believe it’s deleterious to Canadian citizens, especially young Canadian citizens, wanting to get in on the job market.”

Christian argues that Canadian businesses that turn to the TFWP do so only after being unable to recruit local labour. “If they’re turning to the temporary foreign worker program, it’s ‘cause they haven’t had any luck or any opportunity to hire Canadian labour — and they would rather hire Canadian, but those Canadians just aren’t lining up for the jobs on offer as they are on offer.”

Both Ezra and Christina agreed that, further from the TFWP, millions of foreign nationals entering Canada on a student visa have greatly contributed to flooding the Canadian job market.