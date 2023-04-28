'It’s disconcerting,' says lawyer for Detective Helen Grus on lack of disclosure

Facebook/ Ottawa Police Service

Detective Grus — who is alleged to have accessed Ottawa Police records to determine the COVID vax status of mothers whose babies had died suddenly — had oral submissions heard today regarding applications seeking clarification of the claims against her, and further disclosure.

Have police, lawyers, CBC and public health colluded to quell an investigation into the possible connection between COVID vaccines and SIDS?



Watch the report and decide for yourself:https://t.co/9GmZCKODWW pic.twitter.com/twbElvShHk — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) April 28, 2023

The issue heard at the proceeding on April 28 pertained to a three-part consolidated motion brought on behalf of Grus by her lawyer Bath-Sheba van den Berg.

The motions were heard by retired superintendent Chris Renwick who oversees OPS disciplinary hearing matters.

Van den Berg asserts that there have been repeated requests for additional disclosure on the case of Grus, who is being accused of calling the father of a deceased infant to inquire about the COVID-19 vaccination status of the baby's mother.

She has previously requested 37 separate disclosure items, of which 20 have been denied by the Renwick.

The requested disclosure items include copies of the coroner's autopsy reports, the particulars around the Grus’ charge, and a subpoena or investigation into who was responsible for leaking private police investigation materials to the CBC.

The relevancy of the disclosure items is being disputed by the tribunal.

Van den Berg contends the relevancy and attempts to establish a legal nexus – that is, a connection between the requested items and how they are relevant to the case against Grus.

For instance, van den Berg argues that because of the broad timeline of the allegation against Grus — spanning from June 2020 to January 2022 — the coroner's reports would help clarify, hone in on, and establish a more robust timeline.

The allegation itself is broad, too.

Grus is accused of “accessing and investigating” the OPS database, an allegation that she was previously investigated for under a subordination claim that was dismissed for lack of substantive evidence.

This second allegation carries a broad scope of “discreditable conduct,” which van den Berg notes is almost verbatim to the initial charge that has been dropped.

Van den Berg notes that the timeline for the launching of the second allegation appeared only after CBC journalist Shaamini Yogaretnam published internal OPS investigation information, something she says clearly constitutes a media leak.

”The public needs to trust the police to exercise their discretion to complete an investigation thoroughly and that info must be confidential and private. When information is leaked to the media, the public needs to know how and why that happened and who did it,” said van den Berg on establishing nexus and relevancy of the subpoena.

Van den Berg calls the question of relevancy in the motions disconcerting. She notes that a phone call is part of an investigation and Grus was part of a unit that worked as a team to conduct their research and investigations.

“Here we have an officer making a phone call, which is in line with the SIDS questionnaire that asks at least four questions asking about parents medical history. When it is not completed that would mean the investigation is not being carried out diligently, especially in an unexplained death. Asking vaccine status was [Grus’] duty and role to complete.”

Counsel for the OPS was Angela Stewart, who claimed that the issues of motions had clearly been decided upon, requests all motions be dismissed. Stewart states that van den Berg’s motions were a “circumvention” of process and should not be entertained by the tribunal.

This is a long winded, convoluted case that involves the real possibility of conspiracy and meddling between at least one mainstream media journalist, a senior official at the Public Health Agency of Canada, her daughter and the law firm in which she works, and perhaps also OPS employees.