'It's getting worse': Ezra Levant issues warning over state of press freedom in Canada

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed why freedom of the press in Canada is at an increasing risk despite Mark Carney's pledge to support a "strong, independent, and free press."

A 2025 report by Reporters Without Borders shows Canada has dropped once again in the 'World Press Freedom Index', sliding from 14th in 2024 to 21st in 2025.

Ezra explained how the report significantly understates Canada's decline in press freedom by failing to account for the arrests of David Menzies and himself while simply practicing journalism.

"My friend David Menzies alone has been arrested five times in the last year and I myself was arrested in January. And over the course of time our people have been assaulted by police and others, so it's much worse than Reporters Without Borders says," Ezra said.

Despite pledging his support for the independent press, Carney has committed to providing the CBC with an additional $150 million in taxpayer funding. The public broadcaster already received almost $1.4 billion in 2024 despite dwindling viewership.

CBC now 'fully weaponized' following Carney Liberals' election victory: @SheilaGunnReid



Mark Carney has promised to give the CBC a $150 million boost in funding, citing the need to preserve Canadian culture and sovereignty.https://t.co/HPBdCCOuei — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 2, 2025

The prime minister has also strongly criticized American social media platforms for allowing "hate" to spread unchecked.

"Large American online platforms have become seas of racism, misogyny, antisemitism, islamophobia, and hate it all its forms," Carney stated during a campaign rally. "My government will act," he said.

It's currently unclear what type of additional action the Carney Liberals plan on taking to address the "hate" on platforms like X and Meta.

The Liberals have already enacted Bill C-11, which handed the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission sweeping powers to regulate online content.

Meanwhile, the Liberals' Bill C-18 forced tech companies to bankroll legacy media outlets—prompting Meta to block Canadian news outright.

Please help me stop Mark Carney — before it’s too late! Mark Carney wasn’t elected — he was installed by the global elites. And now that he’s in charge, they think they’ve won. But not if we have anything to say about it. While the bought-and-paid-for media slobber over their new golden boy, we’re hitting the streets, digging into his World Economic Forum playbook, and calling out the radical agenda they’re trying to ram down Canada’s throat. This is the fight of our lives — and we’re not backing down. Help us keep our reporters on the ground, our billboard truck on the move, and our message uncensored. Pitch in now if you want to stop Mark Carney before he does irreversible damage. Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE