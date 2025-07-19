'It's not just about bail reform': Richard Syrett blames judges, immigration for crime surge

Surveillance footage captured a brazen, broad-daylight shooting in Brampton, Ontario, on Friday, July 11, reported Canadian Crime Watch. The video shows two suspects approaching a home before firing four shots, then hurriedly walking away from the scene.

During Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies were joined by author and broadcaster Richard Syrett for a discussion on Canada’s escalating crime wave and what it will take to fix it.

“I mean, yes, we can change bail reform,” said Syrett. “Let's just, you know, rip up the entire 10 years of liberal faux pas when it comes to, you know, the judicial system. Once we correct that, then we have these incredibly morally obtuse judges to deal with, so this is not an easy fix.”

“It's not just about bail reform. It's about, dare I say, immigration reform,” he continued. “It's about… instituting a castle law in this country, and dealing with, you know, the way that we vet judges. It's a very complex problem that's gonna take a generation to unwind, I fear.”