'It's not true': MLA Dallas Brodie speaks out on residential school lies, attacks on free speech

Speaking at this year's Rebel News LIVE! event in Red Deer, Alberta, Dallas Brodie shared her experience fighting for truth and the consequences of challenging mainstream narratives in media and politics.

Brodie, a lawyer who is currently the interim leader of the newly-formed OneBC party, described her unceremonious removal from the B.C. Conservatives.

She was expelled from the caucus in March after asserting in a social media post that zero bodies have been discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, despite claims to the contrary by the Law Society of British Columbia.

Brodie was also accused by Leader John Rustad of "mocking" residential school survivors during a podcast appearance, a claim she says was a "hack job" to discredit her.

"I actually thought that this should be a source of happiness to Canadians and to the Kamloops band and other bands that there isn't a terrible mass grave," she said.

"And the story is even worse, because they said that little children were forced to go out in the middle of the night to bury their friends in this grave. It's a terrible story, and we need to be released from the shame and guilt of this story because it's not true," Brodie explained.

The OneBC party leader emphasized the importance of protecting free speech in light of attacks from activists. "We all know that bad things happened at residential schools, but also good things happened. But even for me to just say what I just said makes me a denialist apparently," she explained.

Brodie also highlighted her previous experience working at the CBC, noting that conservative viewpoints were not accepted and a "victim" had to be found in each story by journalists.