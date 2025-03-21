'It's nuts': Trudeau to receive two taxpayer-funded pensions worth nearly $10 million

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) discussed how Justin Trudeau is set to receive two taxpayer-funded pensions totalling almost $10 million.

Terrazzano explained that while MPs are entitled to a substantial pension, former prime ministers receive another significant pension funded by Canadian taxpayers.

According to the CTF, payouts for Trudeau's MP pension will begin at $141,000 annually once he turns 55. It could total as high as $6.5 million by the time he turns 90.

Trudeau will take two taxpayer-funded pensions worth $8.4 million (to age 90).



Trudeau's MP pension will start at $141,000/year and total $6.5 million (over his lifetime).



Trudeau's PM pension will start at $73,000/year (age 67) and total $1.9 million.https://t.co/JiH9dgbZbX — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) March 19, 2025

Trudeau is also reportedly set to receive a prime minister's pension beginning at $73,000 per year once he turns 67. It could total nearly $2 million by the time he turns 90.

Terrazzano condemned the second pension for prime ministers as Canadians struggle to make ends meet and Ottawa is strapped for cash.

“Taxpayers can’t afford to pay for all of the perks in Ottawa and the government should start saving money by ending the prime minister’s second taxpayer-funded pension,” he said.

“A prime minister already takes millions through their first pension, they shouldn’t be billing taxpayers more for their second pension,” Terrazzano added.

The CTF federal director called on party leaders to rescind the second pension: “Taxpayers need to see leadership at the top and all party leaders should commit to ending the second pension for future prime ministers.”