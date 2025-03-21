'It's nuts': Trudeau to receive two taxpayer-funded pensions worth nearly $10 million

As Canadians struggle to make ends meet and save for retirement, Justin Trudeau is set to receive two pensions worth $8.4 million.

  March 21, 2025   |   News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) discussed how Justin Trudeau is set to receive two taxpayer-funded pensions totalling almost $10 million.

Terrazzano explained that while MPs are entitled to a substantial pension, former prime ministers receive another significant pension funded by Canadian taxpayers.

According to the CTF, payouts for Trudeau's MP pension will begin at $141,000 annually once he turns 55. It could total as high as $6.5 million by the time he turns 90.

Trudeau is also reportedly set to receive a prime minister's pension beginning at $73,000 per year once he turns 67. It could total nearly $2 million by the time he turns 90. 

Terrazzano condemned the second pension for prime ministers as Canadians struggle to make ends meet and Ottawa is strapped for cash.

“Taxpayers can’t afford to pay for all of the perks in Ottawa and the government should start saving money by ending the prime minister’s second taxpayer-funded pension,” he said.

“A prime minister already takes millions through their first pension, they shouldn’t be billing taxpayers more for their second pension,” Terrazzano added.

The CTF federal director called on party leaders to rescind the second pension:  “Taxpayers need to see leadership at the top and all party leaders should commit to ending the second pension for future prime ministers.”

