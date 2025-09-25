'It's obscene': Viva Frei slams Conservatives for failing to speak out on ostrich saga
Viva Frei rips the Conservative Party for not taking a clear stance on the expected cull of nearly 400 healthy ostriches in Edgewood, B.C.
On Tuesday's live stream, political commentator and former litigator Viva Frei discussed why Pierre Poilievre is making a mistake by not speaking out in favour of saving the flock of ostriches set to be culled in B.C.
The Conservative leader has remained tight-lipped about the expected cull of nearly 400 ostriches despite the story attracting international attention.
"It's obscene, there's no other word for it, it's obscene," Viva stated about Poilievre's lack of comment on the ostriches.
"You can say at some point maybe they didn't know how big of a story it was. But when literally every post from Pierre Poilievre yesterday, the day before, is getting ratioed in the comments sections with, 'why aren't you saying anything about the ostriches?' you don't get to plead ignorance anymore," Viva continued.
Ostrich farm receives temporary stay, seeks Supreme Court hearing— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2025
An interim Supreme Court stay saved 400 Edgewood, B.C. ostriches from a federal culling, but only for a few days. Rebel News documented the operation, noting "pillbox" hay bales likely used for corralling animals… pic.twitter.com/3BgAfyViV2
Despite the exotic birds being safe for the time being after a temporary stay order on their execution was issued by the Supreme Court of Canada on Wednesday, the ostriches are still expected to be culled in the not too distant future.
The cull order stems from investigators at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency claiming two ostrich carcasses tested positive for avian flu at Universal Ostrich Farms in 2024. The agency claims it is now required to cull the entire flock of birds even though many months have passed and the ostriches are all presumably healthy.
The story has sparked interest from the Trump administration, with RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz both advocating for the ostriches to be saved from the slaughter.
Livestream Clips
Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!https://www.rebelnews.com/live
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Peter Graf commented 2025-09-26 15:00:41 -0400And, as a further addendum to the post immediately below, and referencing Poillievre’s cuck*ld status:
It’s well past time when we need our political leaders to be bluntly-spoken ‘straight shooters’ and stop worrying about being ‘nice’, ‘politically correct’, and ‘appropriate’. No, rather, we should conversely expect to be ‘rudely awakened’ by our political leaders with their manner of speech and approach, and such language and mannerisms should actually sound refreshing to us as opposed to ‘being offended’. As it were, ‘being offended’ is SO WOKE and so Canadian !!! Canadians need to definitely develop a greater ability to be blunt-spoken.
On this point, everyone should listen to President Donald J. Trump’s speech to the UN on 23-Sep-2025 where he completely calls out this corrupt WEF Globalist agency for the complete whores and sell-outs they have been and where that agency seems hell-bent on the destruction of humanity as a guiding principle of their charter. This is how it’s done, and Canada needs as many of these types of blunt-speak business leaders/politicians as it can possibly find ASAP.
https://x.com/ryangerritsen/status/1970545427972853768
And, if you long for average Canadians who speak very forthrightly about what’s going on in Canada and where you can be equally entertained at the same time, here’s a link to a post by a young Canadian gal who definitely is not afraid to say EXACTLY what’s on her mind !! Haha! You can enjoy this one along with some strong drink at your local bar ! BE FORWARNED: Definitely some ‘Rated R’ language here !! Haha! Enjoy!
https://x.com/TruthSeek01011/status/1970614669443506394
-
Peter Graf commented 2025-09-26 14:47:04 -0400Viva Frei is 100% correct. When the ‘chips are down’, Poillievre is turning out to be nothing more than a Canadian version of a RINO (Republicans in Name Only). Someone must have snipped his b*lls somewhere along the way of his political progression.
I think what’s really going on here by the Canadian version of the "Deep State’ is fourfold: 1) To keep this wonderful and new nutritional option from making a ‘breakout’ to the wider public for a greater public health (please view the X link below to view the benefits of ostrich eggs), or, we say that the gov’t wants to keep us as sick as possible for as long as possible, 2) To prevent the ability to harvest the immunity response of these surviving ostriches to the avian flu to allow for a wider immunization of domesticated birds (Big Pharma interests are challenged by allowing these birds to live), 3) Continued war on small farming and ranching operations (Big Food interests are challenged here), and 4) the gov’t continued war on the food supply for the purposes of inflicting depopulation, poverty, and
This is not just your average type of corruption; no, this is a devil-worshipping, mass-murdering, and child-raping type of governmental corruption at the highest levels of control, and that’s why all stops need to pulled out to stop these bastards before it’s too late for us all. Not even Adolph Hitler was so evil as to purposely destroy those in his own population with whom he identified.
https://x.com/Lyjiah/status/1971282737630937118
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-09-25 21:37:13 -0400Poillievre has turned out to be quite a disappointment.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-25 21:00:10 -0400I’ll have to write Shannon Stubbs about this. Pierre ought to be raising a ruckus in Parliament about this. Why isn’t he?