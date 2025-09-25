'It's obscene': Viva Frei slams Conservatives for failing to speak out on ostrich saga

On Tuesday's live stream, political commentator and former litigator Viva Frei discussed why Pierre Poilievre is making a mistake by not speaking out in favour of saving the flock of ostriches set to be culled in B.C.

The Conservative leader has remained tight-lipped about the expected cull of nearly 400 ostriches despite the story attracting international attention.

"It's obscene, there's no other word for it, it's obscene," Viva stated about Poilievre's lack of comment on the ostriches.

"You can say at some point maybe they didn't know how big of a story it was. But when literally every post from Pierre Poilievre yesterday, the day before, is getting ratioed in the comments sections with, 'why aren't you saying anything about the ostriches?' you don't get to plead ignorance anymore," Viva continued.

Ostrich farm receives temporary stay, seeks Supreme Court hearing



An interim Supreme Court stay saved 400 Edgewood, B.C. ostriches from a federal culling, but only for a few days. Rebel News documented the operation, noting "pillbox" hay bales likely used for corralling animals… pic.twitter.com/3BgAfyViV2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2025

Despite the exotic birds being safe for the time being after a temporary stay order on their execution was issued by the Supreme Court of Canada on Wednesday, the ostriches are still expected to be culled in the not too distant future.

The cull order stems from investigators at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency claiming two ostrich carcasses tested positive for avian flu at Universal Ostrich Farms in 2024. The agency claims it is now required to cull the entire flock of birds even though many months have passed and the ostriches are all presumably healthy.

The story has sparked interest from the Trump administration, with RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz both advocating for the ostriches to be saved from the slaughter.