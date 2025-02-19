'It’s shocking': Poilievre supporter on Carney’s threats to use emergency powers

On Saturday, February 15, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre held a 'Canada First' rally at the Rogers Centre in Ottawa, drawing over 1,000 Canadians in person, with an overflow crowd watching from an adjacent room. Online, the event was a major success, with 133,000 viewers tuning in via X (formerly Twitter) and nearly 10,000 on YouTube, according to event personnel.

Despite the presence of over 30 media outlets, the event did not receive the same amplification as the recent rally for Mark Carney, the leading candidate to replace Justin Trudeau, who previously announced he will be resigning as prime minister. Trudeau recently suspended Parliament to prevent an immediate election and give his Liberal Party time to consolidate behind a new leader.

Polling from Léger indicates that if Carney were to become Liberal leader, he could tie with the Conservatives at 37% support. However, other polls suggest Poilievre still holds a double-digit lead.

Carney has made headlines by suggesting he would invoke emergency powers to push his green energy agenda—a controversial message, given the historical context of the Freedom Convoy protests of 2022, where Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act against demonstrators.

“It’s shocking that somebody like that would threaten, and I use the word threaten, to use the Emergencies Act to promote his own personal agenda because if you read his book and listen to what he's been saying over the years, he has an agenda that would ruin our economy.” said one of the attendees.

Another rally-goer chimed in: “All this green, green, green stuff, it just doesn't work at the end of the day. We need to drill our oil; we need to start digging for coal mines and stuff like that. Green energy, it's just ridiculous."

Many attendees saw Poilievre as Canada’s best hope for change, citing frustration with Liberal policies. “I spent three weeks at the truckers’ convoy. I just couldn’t sit at home and watch what was happening to this country. It’s become an embarrassment," one man explained.

Another attendee, an immigrant from Romania, expressed deep disappointment with Canada’s political direction. “I left Eastern Europe to escape communism, but in the last nine years, I feel like I found its mother here,” he said.

Concerns about legacy media bias were also prominent. One attendee criticized the media’s role in shaping public perception:

“The media is supposed to be the fourth estate, but now they impose censorship. We’re afraid to voice our opinions. The mainstream media has become an extension of the government.”