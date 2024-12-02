'It's time to defund the CBC': Taxpayers Federation's Sims unleashes on CBC at Commons Committee
Kris Sims slammed the CBC over dismal viewership numbers and ethical concerns.
"We are here to speak for thousands of hardworking taxpayers who want to defund the CBC...Nearly nobody is watching it and journalists should not be paid by the government," Kris Sims, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation told the House of Commons Heritage Committee on Monday.
MUST WATCH: @kris_sims of @taxpayerDOTcom scorches the CBC at the Heritage Committee:— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 2, 2024
"Nearly nobody is watching it and journalists should not be paid by the govt." pic.twitter.com/i5JMCSs3qR
Sims' testimony was scathing and sometimes confusing for Liberal MPs Taleeb Noormohamed and Michael Coteau, who pressed Sims to drop her principled opposition to government funding of the CBC by creating outlandish scenarios about rural "news deserts" which could only be served by the state broadcaster.
Chronic house-flipper Liberal MP @Taleeb thinks he's got a real gotcha here because he cannot understand someone who stands on principle like @kris_sims does.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 2, 2024
He tries and tries but she maintains: No taxpayer money to that company (the CBC). pic.twitter.com/vJsi2gzyXl
Liberal MP Michael Coteau spends 6 minutes trying to convince @kris_sims that she should support govt funding of media. It ends with him cooking up a scenario that doesn't exist in 2024 Canada and then just arguing with her. pic.twitter.com/w0NMRXC9LU— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 2, 2024
Sims noted that CBC's executive salaries exceeded the network's spending on Indigenous language broadcasting.
Next time someone says we should continue to pay for the grotesque bloat of the CBC, lest remote and Indigenous communities will turn into news deserts, show them this: pic.twitter.com/lGxEsdvBIs— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 2, 2024
CBC takes in 1.5 billion dollars in annual taxpayer subsidies, receives preferential treatment from the Canadian broadcast bureaucracy, and continues to fail both financially and with viewers.
