'It's time to defund the CBC': Taxpayers Federation's Sims unleashes on CBC at Commons Committee

Kris Sims slammed the CBC over dismal viewership numbers and ethical concerns.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   December 02, 2024   |   News

"We are here to speak for thousands of hardworking taxpayers who want to defund the CBC...Nearly nobody is watching it and journalists should not be paid by the government," Kris Sims, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation told the House of Commons Heritage Committee on Monday.

Sims' testimony was scathing and sometimes confusing for Liberal MPs Taleeb Noormohamed and Michael Coteau, who pressed Sims to drop her principled opposition to government funding of the CBC by creating outlandish scenarios about rural "news deserts" which could only be served by the state broadcaster.



Sims noted that CBC's executive salaries exceeded the network's spending on Indigenous language broadcasting.

CBC takes in 1.5 billion dollars in annual taxpayer subsidies, receives preferential treatment from the Canadian broadcast bureaucracy, and continues to fail both financially and with viewers.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-02 18:40:30 -0500 Flag
    Legacy media and government media MUST be defunded. Times are changing and technology has made the CBC irrelevant. It long ago has outlived its mandate of presenting Canada to Canadians.