'It's time to defund the CBC': Taxpayers Federation's Sims unleashes on CBC at Commons Committee

"We are here to speak for thousands of hardworking taxpayers who want to defund the CBC...Nearly nobody is watching it and journalists should not be paid by the government," Kris Sims, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation told the House of Commons Heritage Committee on Monday.

MUST WATCH: @kris_sims of @taxpayerDOTcom scorches the CBC at the Heritage Committee:



"We are here to speak for 1000s of hardworking taxpayers who want to defund the CBC."



"Nearly nobody is watching it and journalists should not be paid by the govt." pic.twitter.com/i5JMCSs3qR — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 2, 2024

Sims' testimony was scathing and sometimes confusing for Liberal MPs Taleeb Noormohamed and Michael Coteau, who pressed Sims to drop her principled opposition to government funding of the CBC by creating outlandish scenarios about rural "news deserts" which could only be served by the state broadcaster.





Chronic house-flipper Liberal MP @Taleeb thinks he's got a real gotcha here because he cannot understand someone who stands on principle like @kris_sims does.



He tries and tries but she maintains: No taxpayer money to that company (the CBC). pic.twitter.com/vJsi2gzyXl — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 2, 2024

Liberal MP Michael Coteau spends 6 minutes trying to convince @kris_sims that she should support govt funding of media. It ends with him cooking up a scenario that doesn't exist in 2024 Canada and then just arguing with her. pic.twitter.com/w0NMRXC9LU — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 2, 2024

Sims noted that CBC's executive salaries exceeded the network's spending on Indigenous language broadcasting.

Next time someone says we should continue to pay for the grotesque bloat of the CBC, lest remote and Indigenous communities will turn into news deserts, show them this: pic.twitter.com/lGxEsdvBIs — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 2, 2024

CBC takes in 1.5 billion dollars in annual taxpayer subsidies, receives preferential treatment from the Canadian broadcast bureaucracy, and continues to fail both financially and with viewers.

PETITION: CBC ... Stop Lying! 8,785 signatures Goal: 15,000 signatures Have you noticed that the CBC can't stop lying? Help us hold them accountable. Add your name as we demand that the CBC stop lying! Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional)