'It’s time to stand up!' Thousands of patriots rally in London to ‘Unite for the Kingdom’ with Tommy Robinson

Premiering his banned documentary in Trafalgar Square, Brits rallied to join in Tommy’s pushback against the establishment's allowance of mass immigration. Rebel’s Alexa Lavoie was on the ground capturing it all.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 27, 2024
  • News Analysis
Following the success of his early June 2024 demonstration against the elites that saw thousands of British rally for freedom, notorious anti-establishment activist and journalist Tommy Robinson locks in another tremendous event, doubling down his fight against the institutions and their failures on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie, from Quebec City, Canada flew over for a short trip of less than 48 hours to capture it all firsthand.

For years corporate media has slandered anyone who dares to push back against mass immigration publicly as "racists" and so-called "far-right extremists," despite the electoral success of anti-immigration politicians across the West, from Nigel Farage’s historical win with his new Reform Party, to France’s Marine Le Pen's political success.

Lavoie reports directly on the ground to speak with the regular British folk who share concerns for the same issues Tommy Robinson fights back against.

A lady she spoke to at Trafalgar Square says in her message to those watching worldwide who love freedom as they do to stop the conformity and push back.

Drone footage captured by Lavoie shows thousands of rallygoers marching peacefully towards the square to hear Robinson and his event guest speakers take to the stage.

One of the invited speakers is Tamara Lich, the 2022 Freedom Convoy organizer who pushed back against Trudeau's tyrannical vaccine mandates that created a subclass of Canadians during the COVID-19 ‘pandemic’.

She says to everyone watching that all patriots are united in pushing back against their government’s failures of governance.

Robinson has been jailed and is currently embroiled in legal battles for his journalistic endeavours against the tragedy of ‘grooming gangs’ plaguing Britain’s young women. He announced the Saturday rally to premiere his new documentary, "SILENCED," which touches on a similar theme.

Alexa was on the ground in early June 2024 and covered his last event, which saw massive support as well.

Tommy calls on the UK authorities to "take him to court" after he screened the documentary to a crowd of thousands in the heart of the city of London.

The full report with all exclusive interviews, event speeches and footage will be published early next week at BattleForLondon.com.

News Analysis United Kingdom Battle for London
