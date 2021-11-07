“It’s time we woke up": Pro-Freedom protesters march to Maple Ridge Mayor’s office

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

This past Wednesday a Global Walkout protest brought out new faces in new places for freedom. Over 150 people, including front-line workers affected by no jab, no pay, mandates, gathered at Memorial Peace Park, in Maple Ridge BC.

“It’s time we woke up, and we take our power back,” said local resident Andy Dodge who organized the rally.

The protesters, many of whom had never been to a rally before, marched around the downtown area with a plan to march to Cities Mayor, Mike Morden’s office to deliver letters containing the many concerns the protesters have related to government overreach in the form of tyrannical COVID-19 mandates.

Despite nearly two years of peaceful pro-freedom protests taking place across Canada, a posse of police officers surrounded the Mayor as he met with the concerned citizens outside of the City of Maple Ridge Municipal offices.

