'It was clearly self defense': New Yorkers weigh in on bodega worker Jose Alba facing murder charges
Rebel News was in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood where the attack took place, as well as Manhattan’s Lower East Side to ask residents their thoughts on the case.
In early July, Jose Alba, a 62-year-old convenience store worker, was attacked and reportedly stabbed behind the register counter while at work in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Harlem, New York.
Alba defended himself and fought off his attacker with a knife and unfortunately it ended with his attacker dead. Alba is being charged with murder and facing decades in prison. This is despite calls from the local and even national community to drop charges against Alba because he was acting in self defense.
On Wednesday, Alba will find out if the criminal courts of New York City are going to continue to pursue murder charges. NYC Attorney General Alvin Bragg has signaled he’s considering dropping the charges against Alba citing self defense, but has yet to do so.
“It was definitely self defense,” one New Yorker said. “They should drop all charges immediately.”
“You can watch the video. The worker had nowhere to run and no way to defend himself,” another said. “It was clearly self defense.”
Go to SaveJose.com and sign our petition to have Jose’s charges dropped and we will personally deliver the petition to the New York City District Attorneys office.
