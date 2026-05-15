'It was horrible to watch': Saskatchewan students speak out on explicit drag field trip

If the permission slips that went home to Saskatchewan parents for an end-of-year field trip were accurate, they would have said: Do you give your permission for your child to attend a production that contains subject matter not appropriate for public consumption?

The production included scenes depicting:

Explicit, sexually graphic content

Glorification of violence

Promotion of hatred against an identified group

Explicitly sexualized themes, including simulations of intercourse, straddling, fisting, dry humping, grinding, extra marital affairs, threesomes, pregnancy as a result of the threesome, cuckholding, foot worship, bondage and dominance, erotic dancing, nymphomania and fetishism, pregnancy degradation, and implied physical child abuse of an infant

Objectification of women, including white women, female lawyers, Premier Danielle Smith and Queen Elizabeth II as deviant sexual objects

Glorification of Binge drinking, roofying, and psychedelics

Anti-development, anti-oil, anti-western culture sentiments

But that's not what the permission slip said. Not even close.

The corrupt, lazy mainstream media sold Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer at the Globe Theatre as a "trickster fable" to the public. Regina Public Schools and the Globe Theatre now blame each other while simultaneously claiming to have done nothing wrong.

Now, as always, Rebel News is pleased to tell the other side of the story — including insights from five of the brightest, most thoughtful and engaged young people from Saskatchewan.

They're a good sampling of the 400-some students from 14 classrooms who were exposed — without their or their parents' consent or knowledge — to the drag queen field trip.

Although they're all 18, in order to safeguard their dignity and privacy — something Regina Public Schools couldn't manage — as well as due to the sensitivity of the subject matter, Rebel News has obscured their identities.

What they and 395 of their classmates did was extraordinary. They turned what was supposed to be an innocent field trip into an international media event. Close to 400 brand new baby independent journalists were born that day; that's something to be proud of.

They reveal everything. Not only do they lay waste to the official statements offered by Regina Public Schools and the Globe Theatre, but they add much-needed context to the 10-second drag queen video we all saw last week

They were intelligent, intuitive, and thoughtful beyond their years, describing the field trip, the play and the worldwide attention as they experienced it.

Plus, we showed these students our behemoth 474-page double-sided StopClassroomGrooming.com petition, and the names of over 70,000 citizens who stand with them. Support these students, and the children of Canada, by adding your name to it by visiting StopClassroomGrooming.com.