"It was very unexpected" | Rebel journalist assaulted during duelling Israel-Palestine protests in Montreal

Rebel video journalist Mocha Bezirgan was in Montreal, Quebec to cover duelling protests held between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters last weekend.

On Saturday, thousands of Palestine supporters made their voice heard at Montreal’s Dorchester Square, where the very next day a pro-Israel protest also took place. The two rallies featured about the same number of people.

A pro-Palestine counter-protest took place alongside Sunday’s pro-Israel demonstration, at the nearby Place du Canada.

After police broke up the fight and made an arrest, and a few metres away from the action on top of a bridge, Rebel News’ Chief Videographer Mocha Bezirgan was punched in the face by a pro-Israel demonstrator while recording the stealing of a Palestinian flag, which prompted cheers among Israel supporters.

Later on, the attacker wouldn’t admit his crime, neither to Mocha nor to the police, and denied that it was him who did it, alongside other eyewitnesses gaslighting Mocha and barring false witnesses to the police.

Mocha joins David on this weeks episode of Rebel Roundup to talk about the assault.

When speaking about what he witnessed at the protests Mocha said to David:

To me, both sides were acting like elementary children. Trying to steal each other's flags and cheering for it.

This is only an excerpt of Rebel Roundup. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.