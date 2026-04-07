Journalist shut down after questioning explicit adult content being removed from Alberta's public libraries

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to Alberta's Minister of Municipal Affairs, Dan Williams, shutting down a reporter who questioned if he campaigned on "restricting books" from public libraries.

The UCP government has in reality taken steps to ensure books containing sexually explicit adult content are removed from schools and unable to be accessed by minors in public libraries in the province.

During a press conference Friday, journalist Sean Amato asked Minister Williams whether the UCP had campaigned on specific policies related to library content guidelines or changes to municipal codes of conduct.

Williams pushed back sharply. He questioned whether it was a "serious question from the media" and suggested the line of questioning was a politically motivated attack rather than genuine journalism. He essentially dismissed the premise and implied Amato was acting as an activist rather than a neutral journalist.

"Everybody knows we pulled the perverty books out of the school classrooms," said Sheila. "And at the time, the left said 'while that's fine you can just show the kids the books in the public library,' well that isn't the case anymore either," she continued.

The exchange occurred in the context of the Alberta government’s recent introduction of legislation aimed at limiting access by children aged 15 and under to books containing visual depictions of sex in the province’s public libraries.