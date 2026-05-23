'Just another day in Toronto': Bike thief gets beaten, then tries to steal scooter

On Wednesday’s Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to an absurd clip of a Toronto tussle over a stolen bike that Sheila described as a “Fibonacci sequence of everything I hate about Toronto.”

The video shows a would-be bike thief getting a beating from his intended victim. When a scooter rider intervenes, the suspect responds by attempting to steal the scooter as well.

“Olivia Chow is going to see this and say, ‘We must invest 2 billion dollars in more scooters,’” said Lise.

“She’s going to make bikes free in Toronto to stop the bike theft,” added Sheila.

Despite having the longest Pride crosswalk in Canada, it turns out that the city still lacks some love.

“It’s great to know that Toronto is just Toronto-ing,” said Lise.

“Stay safe, Toronto,” said Sheila. “Use your bike locks.”