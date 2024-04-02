'Just quit!' Hundreds of carbon tax protesters at the Alberta-Saskatchewan border send a message to Trudeau

The event, which included a convoy slow roll, was part of a series of nationwide rallies against the inflationary tax of Canadian carbon dioxide emissions.

Slow roll carbon tax protest convoy is rolling from Saskatchewan to Alberta in Lloydminster pic.twitter.com/uu2LxUaxyg — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 1, 2024

Rebel News journalists reported on citizen-organized events in Calgary, Ottawa, Vancouver, Lloydminster, and Crowsnest Pass.

Just some of the Alberta/Sask anti carbon tax protesters. They've been here since before 8 am. pic.twitter.com/1ee5K624UL — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 1, 2024

The carbon tax, one of the leading drivers of inflation in Canada, has been a flagship policy for the Trudeau Liberals, and has drawn the ire of premiers across the country, including the NDP's Wab Kinew in Manitoba and NL's Liberal Premier Andrew Furey.

Saskatchewan and Alberta's governments have long been allies against Prime Minister Trudeau's radical green schemes, uniting in opposition to the carbon tax, the plastics ban, and the no-more-pipelines bill, C-69.

No arrests were made during the peaceful, family-friendly protest on Monday; however, the police presence was heavy but regulated to traffic control.