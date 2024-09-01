'Justin Trudeau is the Worst President in Our Continent,’ says Agustin Laje, friend of Javier Milei

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In a recent interview, Agustín Laje, a renowned writer and influential commentator in the Spanish-speaking world, shared his thoughts on the political landscape in Latin America and the impact of global ideologies. Introducing himself, Laje stated, "My name is Agustín Laje. I am from Argentina, I study political science, philosophy as well. I am a writer, I am the author of several books." Among his notable works are *Generation Idiot*, *The Cultural Battle*, and *The Black Book of the New Left*.

WATCH: Influential commentator Agustín Laje (@AgustinLaje) and friend of Argentina's new president, Javier Milei (@JMilei), critiques Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him "the worst president on our continent" and “the most representative of everything wrong in the… pic.twitter.com/WaqYQwospK — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 30, 2024

Laje discussed the shift in political power in Latin America since 2019, noting that "Since 2019, after the creation of the Group of People, there came a counter-offensive from those 'progressivisms' of the 21st century, which had a remarkable effect: to conquer almost all of Latin America with socialist governments." However, he pointed out a significant change that began in late 2023, primarily driven by Argentina. "The turning point has come from Argentina, precisely with the victory of Javier Milei," Laje remarked. He highlighted how Milei's economic, political, and social program is being closely watched across Latin America. "Javier Milei is now being watched by all Latin American countries because it is known that if he succeeds... the rest of the countries will seek to follow Argentina's example."

I'm currently at CPAC 2024 in Mexico.



Stay tuned for my exclusive interviews with several influential speakers.



If you’d like to support my work, please consider donating at https://t.co/t5MtftdFcE. pic.twitter.com/6LQoSxG0Av — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 24, 2024

Discussing Milei's character, Laje shared, "I have known Javier Milei for many years... he is a person with categorical ideas, a person who loves the world of ideas." He described Milei as "an intellectual of economic science" who, due to Argentina's circumstances, "has had to put on the suit of a politician," although "he is not a politician." Laje emphasized that Milei's portrayal as a "madman, a lunatic, a drug addict" by some media is entirely false, noting, "The guy doesn't even drink a glass of beer... he is a completely normal person, very loyal to his friends."

Laje also addressed the broader cultural influence of "Wokeism" in education and media, stating, "It is an academic ideology. It is not a people's ideology. No one absorbs it from real social life, it is imposed from educational institutions." He expressed concern about its potential resurgence if the Democratic Party wins the next U.S. elections, warning, "If the Democratic Party wins again... they will inject all their political power so that Wokeism has a counteroffensive, a second wave."

In summary, Laje underscored the interconnectedness of political developments in the U.S. and Latin America, saying, "What happens in the United States has repercussions in Latin America," highlighting the importance of staying vigilant about these ideological shifts.