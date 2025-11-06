Liberal government has spent over $1.6 million fighting the information commissioner in court

The federal government has spent at least $1.63 million fighting the Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada in court — the very body responsible for holding it accountable for secrecy and access-to-information delays.

According to a response to Order Paper Question Q-339, tabled November 5, 2025, by the Department of Justice, the total cost of litigation since January 2021 includes both actual and notional expenses.

“The total legal costs (actual and notional costs) associated with the litigation files noted above involving the Information Commissioner, since January 1, 2021, amount to approximately $1.63M,” the department admitted.

The Justice Department noted that government lawyers and paralegals are salaried employees, so there are no formal “fees” — but a notional cost was calculated based on billable-hour equivalents for time spent fighting the Commissioner in court.

The Information Commissioner’s role is to enforce Canadians’ right to access federal records — a right that routinely runs into stonewalling from government departments. For years, the watchdog has warned that agencies are overusing exemptions, missing deadlines, and even ignoring orders to disclose documents.