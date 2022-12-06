Liberals won't say where CCP police stations are or when the government first became aware of them
'Given its mandate and specific operational requirements, CSIS does not generally disclose details related to operational activity.'
Chinese-operated police stations have been reported in Vancouver and Toronto. Spain-based non-governmental organization Safeguard Defenders says it used open-source statements from People's Republic of China authorities, Chinese police and state media to find the Canadian locations and dozens of others around the world.
Two more 'police' centres run by Chinese authorities found in Canada: report https://t.co/bB6ytYJth4 pic.twitter.com/6V0FsPHP2H— CTV News (@CTVNews) December 5, 2022
There are alleged to be five such installations in Canada.
Conservative MP Michael Chong (@MichaelChongMP) questions Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino over the presence of Chinese police stations in Canada and Iranian officers freely coming to Canada.— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) October 6, 2022
More from the Hill: https://t.co/nQW0g4iOBA pic.twitter.com/5AsMTU8kyw
According to a Public Safety Canada response to an inquiry of the ministry, there is at least one open investigation into the CCP-run police stations in Toronto:
"The RCMP is investigating reports of criminal activity in relation to the so-called 'police' stations. As the RCMP is currently investigating the incident, there is no further comment at this time."
Rebel News' David Menzies visited the suspected site of one of these Chinese outlets.
WATCH: Rebel News' David Menzies ventured to downtown Toronto to investigate why Chinese police stations are operating on Canadian soil.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 19, 2022
FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/gk847lU0s3 pic.twitter.com/WhXG8LcBzs
Protesters have demonstrated in front of the Chinese consulate in Toronto against what they say are illegal surveillance and intimidation practices based out of the locations.
In front of the Chinese Communist Regime's Consulate in Toronto at #SaturdaysForFreedom Canadian patriots oppose tyranny all over the world! Why are there CCP police stations in Canada? These Canadians don’t want communism. #ChinaUprising pic.twitter.com/tB3kO4PtSH— Salman Sima (@SalmanSima) December 3, 2022
The Chinese government claims these satellite police stations are used to provide services like driver's license renewals to Chinese ex-pats.
Give the gift of Rebel News merch!
Just in time for Christmas — buy two unisex shirts, get one FREE using code CHRISTMAS at checkout!buy now
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.