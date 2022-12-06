Liberals won't say where CCP police stations are or when the government first became aware of them

'Given its mandate and specific operational requirements, CSIS does not generally disclose details related to operational activity.'

Chinese-operated police stations have been reported in Vancouver and Toronto. Spain-based non-governmental organization Safeguard Defenders says it used open-source statements from People's Republic of China authorities, Chinese police and state media to find the Canadian locations and dozens of others around the world.

There are alleged to be five such installations in Canada.

According to a Public Safety Canada response to an inquiry of the ministry, there is at least one open investigation into the CCP-run police stations in Toronto:

"The RCMP is investigating reports of criminal activity in relation to the so-called 'police' stations. As the RCMP is currently investigating the incident, there is no further comment at this time."

Rebel News' David Menzies visited the suspected site of one of these Chinese outlets.

Protesters have demonstrated in front of the Chinese consulate in Toronto against what they say are illegal surveillance and intimidation practices based out of the locations.

The Chinese government claims these satellite police stations are used to provide services like driver's license renewals to Chinese ex-pats.

