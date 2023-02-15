Rebel reporter Lincoln Jay joins Newsmax to discuss the Ohio train disaster
'Life seems like normal,' in East Palestine, Ohio. 'Until you start digging and start talking to the locals,' Rebel reporter Lincoln Jay tells Newsmax.
Rebel News' Lincoln Jay is in the Ohio village where he's reporting on last week's train derailment, the subsequent chemical spill, and the so-called controlled burn clean-up of the ecological disaster.
East Palestine, Ohio residents "are concerned about potential health hazards from the chemicals spilled." @RebelNewsOnline journalist Lincoln Jay [@lincolnmjay] describes the tragic situation in East Palestine, Ohio. @ShaunKraisman @EmmaRechenberghttps://t.co/nOYWPxy0sa pic.twitter.com/0q37bCi0H0— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) February 15, 2023
To watch the full interview with Newsmax, click here.
Residents have told Jay and his videographer, Efrain Monsanto Flores, that they blame the Biden administration's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for an unsafe clean-up effort and the rail company, Norfolk Southern, for failing to maintain the chemical cars which derailed in early February.
East Palestine, Ohio is a complete mess. You'll not see drone footage like this in the MSM. (Follow https://t.co/G198phOp2s for more) pic.twitter.com/kIZjh28XwI— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 15, 2023
The 50-car derailment on the night of February 3 caused an immediate evacuation and a major fire, and a controlled burn prescribed to clean up the remaining spill has caused a black plume of smoke which residents say has caused fish and chickens to die and made pets ill.
10 miles east of Palestine Ohio, she finds her chickens all dead.— Bushels Per Acre (@BushelsPerAcre) February 14, 2023
What caused the train derailment? pic.twitter.com/VjMZ9eVrvX
2000 residents live in the immediate vicinity of the burn. Over a dozen cars contained hazardous vinyl chloride, which exposure to can cause a rare form of liver cancer.
Take a look at the water in East Palestine, Ohio.https://t.co/mS64RWFyXE pic.twitter.com/dtBXaT3mEe— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 15, 2023
To support Lincoln and Efrain's trip to Ohio to cut fact from fiction and to see all of their reports from East Palestine, please visit www.OhioExplosion.com.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.