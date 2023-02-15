Rebel reporter Lincoln Jay joins Newsmax to discuss the Ohio train disaster

'Life seems like normal,' in East Palestine, Ohio. 'Until you start digging and start talking to the locals,' Rebel reporter Lincoln Jay tells Newsmax.

Newsmax/YouTube
Rebel News' Lincoln Jay is in the Ohio village where he's reporting on last week's train derailment, the subsequent chemical spill, and the so-called controlled burn clean-up of the ecological disaster.

To watch the full interview with Newsmax, click here.

Residents have told Jay and his videographer, Efrain Monsanto Flores, that they blame the Biden administration's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for an unsafe clean-up effort and the rail company, Norfolk Southern, for failing to maintain the chemical cars which derailed in early February.

The 50-car derailment on the night of February 3 caused an immediate evacuation and a major fire, and a controlled burn prescribed to clean up the remaining spill has caused a black plume of smoke which residents say has caused fish and chickens to die and made pets ill.

2000 residents live in the immediate vicinity of the burn. Over a dozen cars contained hazardous vinyl chloride, which exposure to can cause a rare form of liver cancer.

To support Lincoln and Efrain's trip to Ohio to cut fact from fiction and to see all of their reports from East Palestine, please visit www.OhioExplosion.com.

United States Ohio News Analysis
