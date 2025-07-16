'Little girls shouldn't be exposed to male genitals,' says lawyer in trans activist vs. pageant case

Canada Galaxy Pageants, a family-run competition based in Mississauga, Ontario, is fighting to have a human rights complaint brought by Jessica Simpson, formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv, dismissed after six years of delays, inadequate filings, and repeated procedural failures.

Despite it all, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario continues to entertain Simpson’s case, allowing the complainant to drag the matter out since 2019, when Simpson, who had intact male genitals at the time, was told the pageant's policy only allows trans identifying women who no longer have male genitalia enter the competition and its private spaces backstage.

In a letter dated July 8, 2025, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), representing Canada Galaxy Pageants, formally requested that the Tribunal dismiss the complaint. JCCF lawyer Allison Pejovic emphasized that the pageant has already gone above and beyond to accommodate fully transitioned individuals, but rightly draws the line when it comes to exposing women and little girls to male anatomy in private areas.

“It is imperative that biological women and girls have safe, secure, female-only places where they won’t have to worry about seeing male genitals, or about having individuals with male genitals looking at them,” said Pejovic. “Little girls should not be exposed to male genitals. Period.”

In today’s report, Pejovic joins Rebel News to explain the latest with the case, including why it should be dismissed due to Simpson’s delays, and how Simpson has blamed some of the delays on our reporting.

If you believe in defending our right to report on these issues and in protecting us from being targeted by serial complainants like Jessica Simpson, please consider donating toward our legal expenses here.