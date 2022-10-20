🔴LIVE UPDATES Day 6: Public Order Emergency Commission investigates Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The public inquiry investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act began on Oct. 13. As part of the government's obligations following the invocation of the Act, a commission must be convened within 60 days and its subsequent report must be tabled in Parliament within 360 days after the Act is revoked.

This inquiry, deemed the Public Order Emergency Commission, was announced by Trudeau on April 25 after the Emergencies Act was revoked on February 23. The mandate delivered from the prime minister tasks the commission with handling the examination and assessment of the basis for the Trudeau government's decision to use the Emergencies Act, the circumstances leading up to the invocation and whether this was an appropriate and effective measure chosen by the government to address the Freedom Convoy.

A review of the legislative policy and regulatory framework will also be part of the commissions duties, which could feature potential amendments to the Emergencies Act. The full order in council relating to the Public Order Emergency Commission can be read here.

Sheila Gunn Reid is live tweeting the hearing today as it happens. Watch above, or follow along below:

this is really something.



The police send the trucks downtown.



People complain so truckers try to move trucks.



Then the Liberals invoke the emergencies act and police are redeployed from moving trucks out. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 20, 2022

Ferguson testifies that on the first weekend, many vehicles had been directed to park in locations downtown by her traffic enforcement unit.



Says barriers were not erected in places because the barriers may have prevented people from trying to leave. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 20, 2022

Ferguson is shown an internal police doc which says that many other groups were "getting on board" with the convoy such as "farmers" and extreme right-wing groups calling for "major disruptions".



But getting on board could mean sending FB likes or standing on an overpass. Lol. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 20, 2022

Ferguson says that OPP started sharing their intel with OPS, which would have included now Chief Steve Bell, who was head of Intel, on the convoy by Jan 13, so 2 weeks before the convoy landed in Ottawa. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 20, 2022

Acting Deputy Chief of OPS Patricia Ferguson is being sworn in. She was responsible for community policing.



She was responsible for planning before the arrival of the convoy. Her colleague, now Chief Bell, was responsible for intel and investigations. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 20, 2022

it's day 6 of the commission. Before Day 5 wrapped, some very damaging testimony to the govt's position came from OPP Supt Pat Morris, head of intel, who said convoy presented no reasonable threat of extremist violence.



Said fears came from politicization and media reports. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 20, 2022