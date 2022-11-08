‘Lockdown politicians just want everyone to forget’: Ezra Levant recounts devastating COVID-19 measures

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked back at some of the more egregious cases of government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic including the SWAT-style arrests of pastors Artur Pawlowski and Tim Stephens.

As stated by Ezra, "Any government that is still enforcing lockdown laws is on the wrong side of history. Even Justin Trudeau begrudgingly ended the ArriveCAN app, which is a form of lockdownism. I can say this based on my knowledge of the 2100 lockdown cases that The Democracy Fund is representing. People charged with everything from mask violations to anti-gathering rules."

Ezra went on to say, "The police and the prosecutors just don't want these to go to trial. Some of these are cases that are now more than two years old, and they just haven't gone to court. Maybe the prosecutors have real things to do instead, like prosecute actual criminals, or maybe they don't want the embarrassment of losing court cases, even having some of their lockdown orders declared unconstitutional and illegal. What a black eye that would be."

"But mainly I think the lockdown politicians just want everyone to forget what they did to us, except in Alberta, weirdly," he added.

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.