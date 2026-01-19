'Masters of the universe' arrive in Davos on private jets while lecturing public on climate change

Article by Rebel News staff

As world and business leaders travel to Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum summit, Rebel News' Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini gave viewers an exclusive look at the secluded private airport used to shuttle elites to the Swiss Alpine town of Davos.

Speaking from St. Gallen–Altenrhein Airport — a little over an hour's drive outside Davos — Ezra discussed the hypocrisy of influential public figures arriving to the summit on private jets while repeatedly lecturing the public to take action in their own lives against climate change.

"It's so incredible to watch the masters of the universe — that's what I call them — who fly in private jets only. And some of them fly in a jet here and then take a helicopter for the last part of the journey to Davos to tell the rest of us 'reduce your carbon footprint, don't eat so much meat, turn down your thermostat in the winter,'" he said.

Avi also commented on the blatant hypocrisy exhibited by hundreds of the global 'elites' at the annual World Economic Forum gathering.

"Over the last five years that we've been here, we've recorded their carbon footprints, we've asked them about how is this worth it, especially after the era of Covid where we learned how efficient Zoom is in comparison," he said.

"I was wondering on the way up here, will this be the year that they finally practice what they preach? And as we were driving in, the reaction you were having to seeing that many private jets parked here showing us that this year in fact, if anything, it possibly has more jets than ever," Avi continued.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to speak at the summit on Tuesday, with President Donald Trump scheduled to address World Economic Forum leaders and the public on Wednesday.

