‘Medical Kidnapping’: Family fighting for custody of 10-year-old daughter after bringing her to hospital for treatment

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Rebel's Jeremy Loffredo to discuss the story of Evelyn Young, a ten-year-old girl who is essentially being held captive by authorities after her family brought her to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment. The family was not satisfied with the quality of care that their daughter was forced to endure.

Speaking about the treatment that Evelyn received at the hospital, Jeremy said, "The family was very upset, very angry at this. And when they told the hospital that they disagree with the treatment is when child protective services was called. So right now they're in a legal battle for custody of their own daughter which they brought to the hospital because they were concerned for her health."

Ezra commented on the situation saying in part, "Terrifying, I mean terrifying. Who do you call? How do you call police when it's the police enforcing the child being taken away?"

Rebel News is fighting back to help support Evelyn and reunite her with her family. To sign our petition and donate to her family's legal defence fund, visit www.SaveEvelyn.com

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, to watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, subscribe to RebelNews+.