‘Much bigger issues than ‘freedom’ at stake in this country’: Charest’s open letter

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 26, 2022.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies analyzed Jean Charest’s open letter in the Toronto Sun which attempted to convince any Conservative who hasn’t cast a ballot yet to vote for him.

Charest said he wants a ‘healthy debate’ around ideas within the Conservative party that would attract more voters, yet David recalled how he tried to ‘cancel’ Pierre Pollievre for supporting the Freedom Convoy, implying that someone who ‘doesn’t respect law and order’ should be disqualified from the race.

The most appalling part of the letter from the former Liberal premier of Quebec read:

Most of the voting public believes there are much bigger issues than ‘freedom’ at stake in this country.

“What could possibly be more important than freedom? Freedom is the most basic of human rights. The opposite of freedom is tyranny!” said David, urging viewers to ask themselves if this is really who they’d want to be the next leader of the Conservative party of Canada.