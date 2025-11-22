'Multiculturalism has been proven a failure': Rebel Roundtable reacts to JD Vance's jab at Canadian immigration

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance came down hard on Canada Friday morning in a post to X, blaming the government’s “salad bowl instead of melting pot” immigration policy for its “stagnating” living standards.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey were joined by independent journalists Harrison Faulkner and Andy Lee to discuss VP’s jab.

David Menzies pointed out that immigration to Canada comes with a catch: leaving your past cultural or ethnic grievances at the door and doing your best to integrate into Canadian society. However, for many, that has not been the case.

“We just see silos of people that have no loyalty to Canada, no ambition to integrate,” said David. “Multiculturalism has been proven a failure… these last two years.”

“It’s a failure that’s very hard to recover from,” added Harrison. “The immigration issue, as JD Vance has pointed out, has affected our living standards. It has affected Canada’s economy. It has affected our healthcare system. But it has also had a profound effect on our culture.”

He went on: “We are more divided than we’ve ever been. Our politics [are] unstable. We have foreign interference in our elections. Crime is surging, in large part due to organized foreign crime in our country and in our cities. JD Vance is right to point this out.”