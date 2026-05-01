'My head exploded': Keith Wilson on Liberals using Alberta's energy as 'leverage' in US negotiations

Article by Rebel News staff

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, constitutional lawyer and Alberta independence advocate Keith Wilson discussed the Carney government's failed trade negotiations with the U.S.

Wilson condemned Energy Minister Tim Hodgson's announcement last week that Canada will use Alberta's energy sector as "leverage" in further negotiations with the Trump administration.

"Now that things are on the rocks because Carney is such a poor negotiator and the ideological extremists in Ottawa have let ideology prevail over practical reality, Minister Hodgson announced last week that they have a plan," he said.

"They have a plan for Canada to get leverage in their negotiations with the United States under CUSMA. And that plan is to leverage Alberta's oil industry, our energy industry," Wilson continued.

"My head exploded, I tweeted about this, the irony. They're saying oh Alberta can't separate because you'll be so vulnerable to the United States you'll have no leverage in your negotiations. Canada's now looking for negotiations as a nation, and they can't find any leverage but for Alberta's wealth," he added.

Sheila also criticized people who question Alberta's ability to defend itself if it were to become its own country. "People say, 'well what are you going to do about the military?' What do you mean? The Americans love us. You think they're going to let anything happen to us? And do you think the Canadians are going to do anything to us? With what? Are they going to throw tampons at me from the men's room?" she said.

Potential new Canada-U.S. negotiations come amid growing tension as Prime Minister Carney struggles to secure a stable trade agreement with the U.S. over a year into his term.