‘My legs, my spine— all paralyzed’: Vax-injured vet tells his tragic story

Drew Outstanding is a proud American who served in the Minnesota National Guard until his life changed drastically in April 2021 after he took the mRNA COVID shot. Although he was hesitant to take the jab, he did so to stay employed with a private military contractor that unknown to him previously, was under federal jurisdiction and therefore required to mandate the vaccine.

After he received the shot, Drew started experiencing flu-like symptoms, then numbness and tingling in his hands and feet. After a few weeks, he had lost strength, was unable to pick up small objects, and was having trouble holding his son who was an infant at the time.

The next morning, he woke up with his trunk and legs completely paralyzed and was only able to move his hands and feet slightly. After rushing to the hospital and undergoing a series of tests, Drew was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS)— a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, resulting in weakness, paralysis, and nerve pain.

Unfortunately I’ll never forget. The constant electric ⚡️ nerve pain from #GuillainBarreSyndrome immediately following two pokes of Pfizer CV 19 are constant reminders. #ThanksPfizer #ThanksFaucci #ThanksMilitaryMandate 🤬😵‍💫 https://t.co/jFlguAxlVq pic.twitter.com/RXOilT8oM9 — Drew Outstanding Infield (@DrewOutstanding) July 4, 2024

Although Drew is confident his condition results from the mRNA COVID-19 shot, doctors have refused to look into the connection or report the incident to VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System). “Medical professionals have been treating me, but haven’t been looking at it holistically, at the cause and effect… there hasn’t been any investigation at all. So I feel like I’m alone on an island,” he told Rebel News.

While he was told that he was likely to see a full recovery 12 months after diagnosis, it has been three years and Drew still can't walk without assistance, and is facing extreme neuropathy, disfigurement, intense fatigue, cognitive difficulties, and breathing/respiratory issues, all ranging in severity, and requiring emergency room visits every few months. Although he has come a long way from intubation and full paralysis, he has been informed by the Mayo Clinic that his current symptoms will more than likely be his plateau and "new normal."

Drew has seen minor improvements in his condition with ongoing maintenance of IV infusion treatments lasting 6 hours a day, two days in a row, every two weeks. Physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and recreational therapy help maintain a livable lifestyle, but underlying neuromuscular issues will remain according to medical professionals.

Now, Drew is physically unable to return to the military and spends much of his time advocating on behalf of the vaccine injured on social media by hosting Spaces on X (formerly Twitter) where others can share their stories. He calls for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to repeal the Emergency Authorization Act, which allowed the mRNA shots to be administered prematurely because of the “state of emergency” involving the spread of COVID-19.

He spoke about how it seems like the rest of the world has moved on from the COVID era, while he, his wife and his toddler son don’t have that luxury: “It changed the whole world for years, and a lot of people are just moving on while many of us are damaged, had our careers, our lives, our families destroyed.”

Drew’s family is facing exorbitant medical bills of over $500,000 which are currently being handled by legal representation, and is grateful for any donations made to his GiveSendGo, as well as prayers for physical and financial recovery.