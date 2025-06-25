'New world order'? Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle react to Carney's EU partnership push

On yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed Prime Minister Mark Carney's trip to the European Union–Canada Summit in Brussels, where he declared a "new era" of Canadian–European cooperation.

"We really have two choices, as a jurisdiction, as a country, in this circumstance," said Prime Minister Carney. "We can nostalgically look back and long for the old order to somehow return, or we can build a new one with purpose and partnership. And as the most European of the non-European countries, Canada looks first to the European Union to build a better one."

"Okay, how many—hands up, everyone—who here voted for a new world order?" asked Lise Merle. "So that's none of us, then. And yet this is exactly what Mark Carney is saying. He's saying that we're undertaking a new relationship with the European Union, who is—P.S.—evil incarnate on the digital front, on the climate front, on the messaging front…"

Sheila Gunn Reid reminded viewers that the EU is particularly heinous on environmental policy, including its current implementation of a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)—essentially a carbon tariff.

"What this means is… if we are bringing in goods from places that don't have a carbon tax, we care so deeply about the environment that we are going to add it on inbound goods and then pass that cost along to the consumer, thus making everything more expensive," explained Sheila.

She went on: "Mark Carney has mused about that. And that is particularly chilling, since our largest trading partner does not have a carbon tax. Mark Carney is a carbon tax zealot. He's trying to figure out a new way to tax us."