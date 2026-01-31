'No compromise on private property rights': MP Aaron Gunn draws a red line amid B.C. land disputes

At the Conservative Party Convention in Calgary, B.C. MP Aaron Gunn told Rebel News reporter Tamara Lich about the biggest issues facing Canada today, as well as upcoming legislation — including Bills C-69 and C-48 — meant to address Canada’s struggling economy.

“Mark Carney and the Liberals talked a big game about setting up this special projects office to try to streamline development approvals, but it’s the Liberals’ own policies that are stopping all of these developments from happening in the first place,” Gunn pointed out.

“We have so much ingenuity of the Canadian people, we have such an incredible wealth of natural resources. We don’t actually really need the government to step up in any particular way, we just need the government to get out of the way, and give this country back to those who built it — the people.”

Lich asked Gunn about tensions in B.C. over property rights and Indigenous title, asking him to speculate about how a future Conservative government would tackle the issue.

“There can be no compromise on private property rights,” said Gunn. “That has to be a red line. How you go about doing that depends on what the courts decide to say. As far as I’m concerned, if you have to enshrine in the Constitution to ensure that it’s protected, then that’s what you have to do… If you start compromising private property rights, who in their right mind is going to invest a cent in Canada?”