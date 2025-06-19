'No one can be deported on stolen land!': NYC 'No Kings' protesters rage against ICE, Trump, and America

I crossed the border from Quebec, Canada, to New York City to dive into the chaos gripping America over ICE's immigration crackdowns. A radical new movement dubbed "No Kings" ignited protests across America, targeting President Trump's iron-fisted promise of mass deportations, now being executed nationwide by federal agents.

Despite pouring rain and a heavy NYPD presence, thousands of fired-up activists swarmed Manhattan's streets. Just days earlier, the New York Police Department clashed with anti-ICE and anti-Israel agitators, hauling away over 80 in handcuffs. Mayor Eric Adams vowed a no-nonsense crackdown on violence and property destruction, but the mob wasn't listening.

I waded into the crowd to confront the Trump-hating protesters, grilling them on why they showed up, their plans to sabotage ICE, whether America's in a civil war, and what their message is to MAGA patriots. Their answers will shock you.

Many openly cheered violence to achieve their leftist utopia, with several praising the car-torching, store-looting madness that erupted in Los Angeles. Last weekend, L.A. rioters blockaded a federal building and assaulted cops, spiralling into a full-blown riot. President Trump, overriding California's spineless Governor Newsom, unleashed the National Guard to crush the chaos.

Among the unhinged, I met a transgender Jesus impersonator preaching, "Republicans need to remember where they came from," and a woman in a pink ski mask snarling, "No one can be deported on stolen land!" The crowd marched through Manhattan's core, tailed by riot police, waving vulgar anti-Trump signs branding him a Nazi—and worse. Mexican flags and upside-down American flags flapped defiantly.

After the main protest fizzled, I followed the younger, more radical fringe to their standoff with cops outside the federal ICE building. There, they waved Islamic terrorist flags, donned bandanas, and hurled degrading insults at officers to roars of approval from their comrades. Threats of arrest loomed, but the mob didn't care.