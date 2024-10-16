'No one is illegal on stolen land': International students slam Canada while demanding to stay

Rebel News recently returned to the ongoing tent city encampment located near Queen Street East and Hwy. 410 in Brampton, Ont.

This is home base for a gaggle of international students from India. Membership here seems to be on the decline as the weather worsens (another reason to loathe Canada, we assume…).

At a previous encounter in September, the protesters were inexplicably camera shy and tongue tied when we paid a house call, most refusing to be interviewed – which is an odd way to convey a message but never mind...

This time around, a demonstrator did emerge from a malodorous tent to answer (or attempt to answer) our queries.

Apparently, the purpose of the protest is to put pressure on the Justin Trudeau Liberals to allow them to remain in Canada. He stated that both immigration agents and government officials essentially duped them into believing they were on the fast-track toward permanent residency and/or full-on Canadian citizenship and that they would at least be allowed to remain in Canada.

But as we have previously reported, if these Indians have fallen in love with our great dominion, they have a most curious way of showing their affection.

We make this assertion based on the signage surrounding the campsite. For example, when we last visited, a placard described Canada as being “stolen land.” (The question arises: if this is true, then what are they doing here?)

This time around, that sign was AWOL, although it was unclear if the ringleaders of the encampment had taken it down or if it was taken out by a passerby.

Another sign stated, “Stop hate and racism”, implying that Canadians are… hateful racists?

Yet, what is racist and/or hateful about simply asking people to follow the immigration rules? After all, if a Canadian were to visit Punjab and decided that he really liked India and wanted to live there permanently, would it be wrong (as well as racist and hateful) of the Indian government to deny such a foreigner instant citizenship?

Then again, there is some homegrown support for these international students. Consider this post on X: “If immigrant workers are good enough to work in Canada, they are good enough to stay. Temporary foreign workers should be given full rights and permanent residency on arrival. We need to end the Temporary Foreign Worker program and scrap all racist immigration & asylum controls.”

Yet, we must consider the source of that X posting. Namely, a group called CommunistRevolution@CanadaMarxists. Nice.

Bottom line: it’s all so baffling. If Canada is indeed a dominion of “stolen land” populated by “racists and haters”, then why would anyone want to reside in such am awful place?

Also, we ponder: what are the “rules” when it comes to illegal encampments? Which is to say, how soon will it be before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau employs the Emergencies Act? How soon will it be before the protesters have their bank accounts frozen? How soon will it be before this encampment is violently disassembled by law enforcement?

Or in Canada, is it only certain demonstrations with certain viewpoints that receive the hammer whereas others are fully accommodated? Weird…