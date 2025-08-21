'No sense of justice' left in Canada, says Derek Fildebrandt of Lindsay, Ont., home defence case

A 44-year-old man by the name of Jeremy McDonald, a homeowner in the town of Lindsay, Ontario, was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after an altercation with a home intruder August 18.

In response to these astonishing repercussions to self-defence, Rebel News has started CastleLawNow.com to crowdfund McDonald’s legal expenses and call on the government to enact “castle law” in Canada.

On yesterday’s Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Ezra Levant and Lise Merle were joined by Derek Fildebrandt and Marty Belanger to discuss the case of Jeremy McDonald and Canada’s need to strengthen self-defence law.