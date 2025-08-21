'No sense of justice' left in Canada, says Derek Fildebrandt of Lindsay, Ont., home defence case

On yesterday’s Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Ezra Levant and Lise Merle were joined by Derek Fildebrandt and Marty Belanger to discuss the case of Jeremy McDonald and Canada’s need to strengthen self-defence law.

A 44-year-old man by the name of Jeremy McDonald, a homeowner in the town of Lindsay, Ontario, was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after an altercation with a home intruder August 18.

In response to these astonishing repercussions to self-defence, Rebel News has started CastleLawNow.com to crowdfund McDonald’s legal expenses and call on the government to enact “castle law” in Canada. 

Please sign the petition to demand the strengthening of the law that a man's home is his castle!

No Canadian should face criminal charges for defending their home and family. When a violent intruder broke into Jeremy McDonald’s house in Lindsay, Ontario, he did what any father would do — he protected his family. Instead of charging the criminal, police charged Jeremy with aggravated assault. This outrageous injustice proves we need stronger “castle law” protections to ensure that a man’s home truly is his castle, and that Canadians have the right to self-defence without fear of prosecution. Please sign the petition now to demand justice for Jeremy and protect the right of every Canadian to defend their home.

