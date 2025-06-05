'No such thing as decarbonized oil': Climate activists and conservatives alike reject Carney's claim

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, ClimateDepot.com founder Mark Morano joined host Ezra Levant to discuss Prime Minister Mark Carney's newly expressed interest in "decarbonized" oil.

Carney first used the phrase in Saskatoon this past Monday during a meeting with Canada's premiers. "Within the broader context of national interest, the interest is in … decarbonized barrels. So, working alongside forms of decarbonization for those barrels. That is absolutely in our interest," he said.

His words left many scratching their heads, including Morano, who said, "I can honestly say, and I've been at this since the early '90s, I have not heard the phrase 'decarbonized oil' before … As you know, [oil is] all carbon-based, so I don't know how you would actually remove the carbon … There's no such thing as 'decarbonized oil.'"

Morano isn't the only one calling Carney's bluff. A recent article in the Toronto Star quoted the co-chair of the Liberal government's Net-Zero Advisory Body, Simon Donner, who told the paper, "There is no such thing as decarbonized oil and gas. Oil contains carbon. It is high-school chemistry."

What, then, prompted Carney to advance this seemingly nonsensical notion? Morano and Levant believe it is part of an effort to convince his fellow Liberals that the oil must flow. "He's signalling to his side, if you will, that 'We need this oil,' in order for him to maintain a governing coalition in Canada and … start recovering your economy," said Morano. "And if he's got to do it through twisting basic chemistry, then, by golly, that's what he'll do."