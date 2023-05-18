‘Non-binary’ ex-Biden official Sam Brinton arrested again as ‘fugitive of justice’ months after being fired for stealing women’s clothes

Fox News

Sam Brinton, a "non-binary" activist and former appointee of President Joe Biden known for a prior dismissal over alleged clothing theft, found himself in handcuffs again on Wednesday evening on charges of luggage theft, according to information gathered by the Daily Wire.

“Four undercover police cars arrived last night, and his spouse, Kevin, was not allowed to depart. After roughly an hour, Sam Brinton was led out in handcuffs," a neighbor informed the publication.

Previously designated for a critical nuclear role by President Biden, Brinton was arrested at his residence in Montgomery County, Maryland, as indicated by police logs. He is presently incarcerated, denied bail by a judge who rejected Brinton's offer to surrender himself and subsequently ordered his extradition to Virginia to face grand larceny charges.

Brinton's recent legal troubles are not his first brush with the law. Last month, he pleaded “no contest” to a misdemeanor theft charge after allegedly being caught on camera purloining luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Initially charged with a felony based on the supposed theft of items worth around $3,670, Brinton agreed to compensate the victim over $3,500 in restitution, which led to a suspended 180-day jail sentence - contingent on staying clear of further legal entanglements.

"Brinton's latest alleged luggage theft isn’t his first," reports suggest. In 2022, Brinton faced charges for allegedly making off with a woman's suitcase from the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport. He reportedly removed a luggage tag from a navy blue Vera Bradley suitcase bag, concealed it in his handbag, and briskly exited the scene, as stated in a criminal complaint.