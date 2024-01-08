'Non-binary' naked skiers set to hit the slopes at Colorado festival in March

On Friday's livestream, Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid discussed an upcoming event in Colorado that will feature "non binary" individuals and women skiing naked down a mountain.

As reported by the New York Post, the founder of the festival — a 33-year-old woman named Jenny Verrochi — said that the event was originally created "unintentionally" to be a "safe place" for women who enjoy skiing.

However this year, the event will allow "femme-presenting" non-binary people to participate in the "full frontal freedom."

As stated by Sheila, "I've never felt as a woman that I needed a place where I could be fully naked in the outdoors on an otherwise public facility."

Speaking about the New York Post report, Sheila said, "How are we going to make sure there are no kids on the ski hill that day? 'And no — there won't be any men sneaking glances at any unclothed ski bums.' Except for the guys that are saying that they're women so that that they can just ski down the hill with their wang in full helicopter mode with the ladies who are completely buck-naked."

"And this solves sexism somehow," she added.

The New York Post report also noted that event-founder Jenny Verrochi said that "There's not a single person with clothes on by the end of the day."

Sheila went on to say, "There are real challenges facing underprivileged women. But going on an exclusive naked ski at what seems to be a very nice, high-end ski resort, I'm not sure what problem that addresses."

"What's the problem that you're fixing for women? It's just a bunch of self-indulgent BS is what I think it is," she said.

The event is set to take place at the Sunlight Mountain Resort in Colorado on March 29-30, 2024.