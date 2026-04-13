'Nostalgia is not a strategy': Carney claims Canada can harness AI at Liberal convention

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to Mark Carney's controversial speech at the Liberal National Convention in Montreal on Saturday.

While acknowledging the inevitability of artificial intelligence as a transformative force in the coming years, Carney pledged that in Canada, the Liberals will ensure that AI is "governed by Canadian values" and remains "accountable to Canadians".

“We can either shape our future with AI or let it control our destiny,” he said. Looking into the future, the prime minister added that "hope is not a plan, and nostalgia is not a strategy."

PM Carney: "Our goal is AI for all. AI governed by Canadian values, AI accountable to Canadians, AI that serves Canadians. AI for all can make the jobs of Canadian workers more interesting and more rewarding." pic.twitter.com/6BvzXhrdAK — Scott Robertson (@sarobertsonca) April 11, 2026

Sheila condemned Carney's comments for failing to appreciate the dire economic circumstances facing millions of Canadians. "He says, 'hope is not a plan, and nostalgia is not a strategy.' Maybe take that up with Justin Trudeau, because wasn't his campaign platform at one point 'Hope and Hard Work,'" she said.

"By the way, I agree with him that nostalgia's not a strategy, I just don't think that he would agree with my take on that, because that seems to be the only reason to stay within Canada if you're a Westerner. Just nostalgia, give me another reason," Sheila continued.

"And he said we have to basically take control of AI before it takes control of us. Well it sounds like its been writing his speeches, especially his Davos speech," she added.

Carney asserted that Liberals would direct AI according to Canadian values, a claim that left unclear exactly which voices would set those standards. His Montreal remarks portrayed government oversight as the sole responsible path forward, offering few details on relief for households squeezed by rising costs.

Carney’s speech essentially presented top-down oversight as forward-thinking leadership, yet offered little acknowledgment of the everyday economic pressures that continue to test public confidence in such promises.