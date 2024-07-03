'Not a pleasant person to be around,' tensions rise as Biden's leadership style draws criticism

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

By Ezra Levant Save the Truck! Toronto Police are investigating Rebel News for hate speech. A conviction could see Ezra Levant jailed for two years -- please help us fight back! Take Action Donate to Rebel News Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Donate

President Joe Biden's leadership style has come under scrutiny following reports of a tense work environment at the White House. A senior administration official, speaking to Politico on condition of anonymity, described Biden as "not a pleasant person to be around" during briefings, claiming that staff members are "scared s**tless of him."

The official revealed that Biden's team carefully curates information presented to the president to avoid triggering outbursts. "It's like, 'You can't include that, that will set him off,' or 'Put that in, he likes that,'" the source explained. This approach has reportedly led to a situation where briefings resemble "a Rorschach test, not a briefing."

These revelations come in the wake of Biden's widely criticized debate performance against former President Donald Trump, which has intensified calls for the president to consider stepping down.

Adding to the concerns, veteran journalist Carl Bernstein shared insights from his sources on CNN, suggesting that Biden's debate performance was not an isolated incident. Bernstein reported that individuals close to the president have observed "15-20 occasions in the last year and a half" where Biden displayed similar behavior.

Bernstein's sources, described as long-time associates of the president, claim to have noticed "a marked incidence of cognitive decline and physical infirmity" in the past six months. One specific incident mentioned involved Biden appearing "very stiff" at a fundraiser, requiring a chair to complete the event.

The report also suggests that First Lady Jill Biden and the president's sister, Valerie Biden Owens, are among those shielding Biden from potentially difficult conversations about his performance.

As discussions about the president's fitness for office continue, questions have been raised about the transparency of medical reports. Bernstein hinted at potential discrepancies between official health statements and observed behavior, noting the unlikelihood of obtaining "real doctor's reports" from either presidential candidate.