'Not how the world works': Bob Rae slams Trump's operation to capture Venezuelan dictator

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted Bob Rae speaking out against the daring U.S. raid to capture Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking to the CBC earlier this week, the former UN ambassador condemned the elaborate nighttime operation and criticized a social media post from the U.S. State Department that stated, "This is OUR hemisphere, and President Trump will not allow our security to be threatened."

"With great respect to the State Department David, this is our hemisphere," Rae began. "I could put out a thing on YouTube saying 'This is my hemisphere, this is our hemisphere'. Like what the hell is this," he said.

Rae went on: "You can't unilaterally declare that you have unique jurisdiction over an entire half of the world, and all of the people who live in that half of the world just have to put up or shut up. That's not how the world works."

Sheila explained that contrary to what Mr. Rae may believe, that is how the world works. "It is how it works. It's called the Monroe Doctrine, and it is how it works. The 'Donroe Doctrine' as President Trump is calling it now," she said.

Lise also chimed in: "America has 128 major military bases across the world and thousands and thousands of military installations that guard us, mild Canadians, from Chinese and Russian aggression."

"The only thing that is keeping the Chinese and the Russians — and it sounds so stupid staying it being from Canada, and we have been infiltrated but I'm talking on a military scale — is the United States," Lise continued.

Maduro is currently in federal custody in New York City and is facing narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and weapons charges. He pleaded "not guilty" on Monday morning during his court appearance, claiming he's a "decent man" and a "prisoner of war".