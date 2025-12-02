'Not popular': Crowd at UCP convention remains skeptical of new energy deal with feds

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid and Angelica Toy discussed Premier Smith's speech at the United Conservative Party's annual convention in Edmonton over the weekend.

A key topic at the convention was the new memorandum of understanding reached between Alberta and the federal government. The deal opens the door for a new pipeline to be constructed from Alberta to the B.C. coast by exempting Alberta from certain federal environmental regulations.

However critics of the deal point out that while a new pipeline may not actually be constructed until 2040, the agreement requires Alberta to increase its industrial carbon taxes by April of 2026. Critics have also voiced concerns that a pipeline project could ultimately be vetoed by the B.C. government.

If B.C.extremists veto Alberta’s pipeline, should Alberta just go south to the U.S. — like Nutrien did? I asked Premier @ABDanielleSmith. pic.twitter.com/UJ1CCFBjck — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 29, 2025

"The pipeline deal is not popular with the grassroots. You can see that in the policy book. The resolutions that are proposed to hit the floor later on today — most of them deal with net zero, they deal with carbon taxes, they deal with federal government overreach," Sheila said.

"So the grassroots I think is fundamentally against the hike in the industrial carbon tax that is attached to that MOU," she continued.

Sheila also pointed out that Danielle Smith continues to have the support of the vast majority of UCP members despite the controversial agreement with the Carney Liberals.

"I have seen the mainstream media reporting that Danielle Smith herself was being booed, and I completely reject that. She's very popular, lots of applause," she said.

"They're booing the treatment of Alberta by Canada at the hands of the federal government, that's what those boos are about," Sheila concluded.