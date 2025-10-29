'Of course Danielle Smith doesn't like the ads': Doug Ford defends anti-tariff ad campaign

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Doug Ford attempting to defend his Ontario government's anti-tariff ad campaign which resulted in Canada-US trade negotiations being halted.

The Ontario premier explained that while it might make sense for Alberta's premier to oppose the ad campaign, it was necessary for Ontarians.

"Of course Danielle Smith doesn't like the ads. She's not getting her auto annihilated, her manufacturing, her steel, her life science sector," he said.

"She has a commodity called oil that Americans need and want, so she's going to be fine. Ontario won't be fine if we sign a lousy deal. I'd rather have no deal than a terrible deal that will cost jobs here in Ontario," Ford continued.

The Ontario premier's anti-tariff ad campaign was halted on Monday after President Trump announced he would be cutting off trade negotiations with Canada and raising tariffs an additional 10 percent due to the ads.

Premier Ford says he won't apologize for sticking up for Ontario workers after his anti-tariff ad caused President Trump to abruptly halt trade negotiations and hike tariffs on Canada by an extra 10%.

Sheila condemned the Ontario government's decision to run the ads, along with Premier Ford's decision to defend them despite the result.

"In a normal country, a mistake like this, and I don't think it was a mistake by the way I'm conspiratorial about this, but something like this would result in mass resignations of everybody involved," she said.

"Thousands of jobs could be cost by this one huge mistake. Billions of dollars nuked from the Canadian economy, and Doug Ford is out there saying 'it's a success'. Are you kidding me? He should be resigning and everybody who knew about this should be resigning," Sheila continued.

"Donald Trump may be unpredictable, sure. But the one thing we do know about him is that he doesn't take insults kindly."