'Ottawa may have forgotten but we are Canadians': Artur Pawlowski speaks to the freedom truckers
Pastor Artur Pawlowski makes an appearance in support of the truckers taking a stand against the vaccine mandate.
This speech took place last night in Calgary, Alberta where the #TruckersForFreedom stops.
Calgarians gathered at Flying J Truck Stop to greet a convoy of trucks heading to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates and Mocha Bezirgan was on the ground covering the event.
Artur and his team were prepared to feed the convoy and gave a speech to hundreds who were waiting for the truckers.
Welcoming the convoy in Calgary! pic.twitter.com/9za1fqNmTe— Artur Pawlowski (@ArturPawlowski1) January 24, 2022
If you like our coverage, please help us fund our journalism by visiting ConvoyReports.com so that we can continue to bring you the side of the story the media party won't cover.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.