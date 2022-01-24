Rebel News Banner Ad - RFK Jr. Event - TDF

'Ottawa may have forgotten but we are Canadians': Artur Pawlowski speaks to the freedom truckers

Pastor Artur Pawlowski makes an appearance in support of the truckers taking a stand against the vaccine mandate.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 24, 2022
  • News Analysis

This speech took place last night in Calgary, Alberta where the #TruckersForFreedom stops.

Calgarians gathered at Flying J Truck Stop to greet a convoy of trucks heading to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates and Mocha Bezirgan was on the ground covering the event.

Artur and his team were prepared to feed the convoy and gave a speech to hundreds who were waiting for the truckers.

