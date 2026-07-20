'Our air has been poisoned': Trump threatens Canada with new tariffs over wildfire smoke entering U.S.

President Donald Trump has suggested that Canada could face additional tariffs or be forced to pay damages due to wildfire smoke entering the U.S.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday evening, Trump said he personally raised the wildfire smoke issue with Mark Carney as both attended the World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, earlier in the day.

The president stated that although he maintains a "good relationship" with Carney, he told the prime minister, "You got to stop these fires from coming in and poisoning our air."

"We've got to stop the fires up there. If we can help them, we'll help them. But maybe they should pay us some damages or something or we should do some tariffs, but it was terrible," he said.

"You had businesses closing, in particular Michigan. If you look at the Detroit, Michigan, area, they had to close everything. They had to close car plants and a lot of other things," Trump continued.

"You got to stop these fires from coming in and poisoning our air!": Trump says he has a "good relationship" with Carney, but suggests Canada may be forced to pay damages or face additional tariffs due to wildfire smoke entering the US. pic.twitter.com/JPb3ZjMdFD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 20, 2026

Several other U.S. Republican lawmakers have also criticized Canada's wildfire management and forest practices. Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno stated last week that he will be introducing a bill to sanction the Canadian officials responsible for the extremely poor air quality in the state.

Michigan Republican Representatives Jack Bergman, John James, Lisa McClain, and John Moolenaar, released a joint letter on July 15 condemning the Canadian government for its failure to act with "urgency."

"We are done accepting apologies in place of action. If Canada will not manage its forests to prevent these fires, the United States will look elsewhere, and act on our own, to protect our people," the statement reads in part.

Canadian wildfires this season have seen more than 3,000 fires burn approximately 1.4 to 3 million hectares, with hundreds still active and out of control in provinces like Ontario, Quebec, and the Northwest Territories, sending thick smoke far into the U.S. Northeast and Midwest.

Joining Trump and Carney in the VIP suite at MetLife Stadium for the Argentina-Spain final were Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, First Lady Melania Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The gathering of the three North American co-host leaders came despite recent strains, including the U.S. decision not to renew the CUSMA trade pact on the same long-term basis.