“People are coming from all over”: Kingston pub defies Ontario's vaccine passport mandate

Visiting JAKK Tuesdays Sports Pub in Kingston, Ontario was like going back in time. The “Before Times,” prior to March 2020, when we were free to make our own choices and move about without masked hypochondriacs enforcing government mandates.

Owner Kelly Hale has taken a public stance that he will not be enforcing vaccine passports at his establishment, and that all are welcome to dine in or out. The choice is yours.

At Rebel News, we’re offering him and his business support through our We Won’t Ask campaign, where small businesses can submit their story of not wanting to become government sanctioned medical experiment enforcers.

But this stance has already come with a heavy price for Kelly. He has been fined over $2,000 for alleged contravention of the Reopening Ontario Act. As part of our Fight The Fines civil liberties initiative, we are taking Kelly’s fines and crowdfunding for his legal defence at no cost to him, so that he can fight these constitutionally questionable mandates.

In this interview, Kelly discusses his reasoning behind this decision and what business has looked like since he took this stance. He notes that despite many other local eateries not complying with the mandated checking of people’s personal medical information, owners are waiting to see what happens to him before they come out publicly.