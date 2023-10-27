‘People were slaughtered’: The horrific aftermath of the Be'eri Israel music festival massacre
Avi Yemini visited Be'eri in southern Israel, where the terrible massacre occurred at a music festival attended by thousands of people during a holiday weekend. The devastation from the horrific attack is still visible even two weeks later.
Two weeks later, this area still remains a closed military zone. The devastation is visible, with bodies removed and explosives cleared, but it remains a constant target for attacks.
"They disguised themselves as police officers," said an Israeli military individual. "They started to slaughter people one by one, they literally stopped car by car. The car stopped with hopes that it was security forces and they simply started to slaughter them."
The need to ensure the absence of groups like Hamas is evident due to the tragedy that unfolded here. Innocent, unarmed civilians, numbering in the hundreds and thousands, came to celebrate and have fun on a holiday weekend, only to experience chaos and a brutal massacre.
The experienced fighter says he realised what he had to do as soon as he arrived on the ground.
Many lost their lives, and others were kidnapped, women were raped, and people were ruthlessly attacked, simply because they were Jewish in their own homeland.
