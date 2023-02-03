'Pitiful': Ezra Levant recounts day one of Alberta Pastor Artur Pawlowski's trial

Rebel News Store Support Pastor Artur Pawlowski as he faces continued persecution at the hands of the Alberta government. Buy Now E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News' Ezra levant is attending Pastor Artur Pawlowski's trial in Lethbridge, Alberta. The Alberta government has taken aim at the pastor for standing up against strict COVID-19 measures that were imposed in the province during the pandemic.

As stated by Ezra, "I would sum up the first day with one word: pitiful. And what I mean by that is, there was one judge, two police, a clerk, two prosecutors, and four lawyers for Artur. All to do what? Was he charged with blocking a highway? Was he charged with some violent act? No, of course not. He doesn't even have a truck, he wasn't part of any blockade."

He went on to say, "The entirety of the prosecution for three charges was going through a speech, a sermon, a political talk, a pep rally that he had totalling 19 minutes for truckers in a saloon at the border. That's it... and the prosecutor was saying, 'oh, he said they were roaring, that means it was an insurrection,' And then the defence lawyers said, 'no, Artur always talks about lions roaring.'"

